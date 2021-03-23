Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Police investigating spray-painted racist slurs, calling it a hate crime

Graffiti is visible on a home in the 2300 block of Bever Avenue SE in Cedar Rapids, with an...
Graffiti is visible on a home in the 2300 block of Bever Avenue SE in Cedar Rapids, with an anti-Black racist slue blurred out, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Cedar Rapids Police are investigating the incident, calling it a hate crime.(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are investigating the origins of graffiti containing racist slurs, referring to the case as a hate crime investigation.

At around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to the 2300 block of Bever Avenue SE following a report. The officers who were dispatched and arrived to find a home spray-painted with words, including an anti-Black racist slur.

Nobody is currently living in the home, according to Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman. The graffiti has been removed or covered up with paint.

“The Police Department is committing resources to finding the person or persons who committed this hateful act so they can be held accountable,” Jerman said, in a statement. “Cedar Rapids is both a welcoming and inclusive community, and this type of behavior will not be tolerated.”

Officials said they are coordinating with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and federal attorneys to determine if the incident violated federal hate crime laws.

Police said that anybody with information on the graffiti should contact their department at (319) 286-5491. They may also contact Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (1-800-272-7463) or by texting CRIMES (274637). In the message you send, type 5227 and the information you have regarding case number #2021-04146.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of the Anamosa State Penitentiary. (KCRG)
Two Anamosa State Penitentiary staff dead after assault by inmate Tuesday
Iowa wrestler Austin DeSanto will not be participating in the team’s ceremonies on Saturday...
Iowa Wrestler Austin DeSanto removed from Saturday night ceremony following incident after match
Benton Community student facing backlash over racist social media post
Investigators on scene in rural DeWitt, Iowa, on March 23, 2021. (WQAD TV)
Human remains discovered in DeWitt Monday night
The crash severely injured 19-year-old Caleb Warren and killed his father and stepfather.
Family of Maquoketa man seriously injured in car crash that killed father, stepfather asks for help

Latest News

Some people in Blairstown raised concerns about the derecho mulch site at Hannen Lake Park...
Benton County Conservation using derecho debris as mulch for project in county park
Some people in Blairstown raised concerns about the derecho mulch site at Hannen Lake Park...
Benton County Conservation using derecho debris as mulch
Tiffany O'Donnell, former television anchor and candidate for Cedar Rapids mayor.
O’Donnell pledges ‘fifth season of leadership’ in official launch of campaign for Cedar Rapids mayor
Beth
Priest resigns after internal investigation
Death of prison employees in Anamosa rattles city
Death of prison employees in Anamosa rattles city