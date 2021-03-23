Cedar Rapids Police investigating spray-painted racist slurs, calling it a hate crime

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are investigating the origins of graffiti containing racist slurs, referring to the case as a hate crime investigation.

At around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to the 2300 block of Bever Avenue SE following a report. The officers who were dispatched and arrived to find a home spray-painted with words, including an anti-Black racist slur.

Nobody is currently living in the home, according to Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman. The graffiti has been removed or covered up with paint.

“The Police Department is committing resources to finding the person or persons who committed this hateful act so they can be held accountable,” Jerman said, in a statement. “Cedar Rapids is both a welcoming and inclusive community, and this type of behavior will not be tolerated.”

Officials said they are coordinating with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and federal attorneys to determine if the incident violated federal hate crime laws.

Police said that anybody with information on the graffiti should contact their department at (319) 286-5491. They may also contact Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (1-800-272-7463) or by texting CRIMES (274637). In the message you send, type 5227 and the information you have regarding case number #2021-04146.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.