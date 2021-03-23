Advertisement

Cedar Rapids business owner Jake Brummer to run for mayor

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Business owner Jake Brummer announced his intention to run for Mayor of Cedar Rapids.

In a news release, Brummer said he wants to see improvements on spending equal amounts of funding to improve all quadrants of town.

Brummer also said he wants to work to get more Cedar Rapids voters to be involved in City Council processes so more voices are heard.

Businesswoman Amara Andres and former local news anchor Tiffany O’Donnell have announced their intention to run for Mayor as well.

Current Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart said he intends to run for reelection.

