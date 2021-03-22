Wet weather through midweek

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A rainy springtime weather pattern has arrived. Low pressure tracks out of the Plains heading to the northeast. Moisture in the form of showers move in tonight and stay with us until early Wednesday. There is a chance for a few thunderstorms later tomorrow. Overall rainfall of ½ to 1″ could be seen throughout eastern Iowa. Thursday appears to be a dry day with more rain possible by the weekend.

