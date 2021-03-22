Advertisement

Wet weather through midweek

By Joe Winters
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A rainy springtime weather pattern has arrived. Low pressure tracks out of the Plains heading to the northeast. Moisture in the form of showers move in tonight and stay with us until early Wednesday. There is a chance for a few thunderstorms later tomorrow. Overall rainfall of ½ to 1″ could be seen throughout eastern Iowa. Thursday appears to be a dry day with more rain possible by the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa wrestler Austin DeSanto will not be participating in the team’s ceremonies on Saturday...
Iowa Wrestler Austin DeSanto removed from Saturday night ceremony following incident after match
(file photo)
Anamosa teen seriously injured in Linn County crash
(file photo)
Marion teen seriously injured after accidentally being shot
Former news anchor Tiffany O'Donnell is expected to announce her run for Mayor of Cedar Rapids.
Former news anchor Tiffany O’Donnell running for Cedar Rapids Mayor
Iowa women's team responds to NCAA tournament weight room disparities
Iowa women’s basketball responds to NCAA disparities in tournament weight rooms

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Rain today
Multiple rounds of rain this week
Rain today
First Alert Forecast