Vice president’s husband discusses hunger at Iowa Food Bank

By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The husband of Vice President Kamala Harris toured a Des Moines food bank as the Biden administration continued its effort to promote the recently passed $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill.

Doug Emhoff, accompanied by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Iowa U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, toured the Food Bank of Iowa on Monday. Emhoff and Vilsack announced a 15% increase in benefits in the SNAP program through September 2021.

The funding is in the recently passed bill and Vilsack says it will provide about $28 more per person, per month, or more than $100 more per month for a household of four, in additional SNAP benefits.

