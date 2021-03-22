Advertisement

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s holds COVID-19 memorial one year after treating their first patient for the virus

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Staff at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids gathered this morning to honor the people they’ve treated for COVID-19 over the last year. The ceremony allowed healthcare workers to reflect on the past 12 months.

“Some days you know wondering if we, you know what it would be like when we got to the other side and I was worried that we were losing hope at times,” Carol Meade, director of behavioral health services at St. Luke’s, said.

Meade and the Behavioral Health Services team helped staff cope with debriefing sessions, necessary at times for those on the frontlines.

“That bedside frontline nurse and tech, they’re the real heroes in this, they knew those patients they watched them, they got close to them,” Mary Beth Keuter, nurse manager of the pulmonary specialty unit at St. Luke’s, said.

While 112 red roses honored and remembered those who died of COVID-19 at the Hospital, yellow roses represented the 1,100 who survived and were able to go home. The theme of the memorial is “Choose Hope.”

“I think if you don’t choose hope, you don’t last in this business very long. You know you have to have some resiliency. That to every individual person is different. How do they do it, you know how do they pick themselves back up everyday and get back on the horse and get to work,” Keuter said.

It’s something healthcare staff at St. Luke’s and across the country have done throughout the pandemic, keeping their eyes on better days ahead.

“I think since we’ve seen the vaccinations come out and our COVID patient numbers decrease we’re all starting to feel a little bit of optimism that you know we’ll get to the other side of this,” Meade said.

A second ceremony took place at 6:30.

