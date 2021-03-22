Poll shows 37% of Iowans have not received COVID-19 vaccine but plan to get it

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly two-thirds of Iowans say they plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

That’s according to a new Des Moines Register and Mediacom Iowa poll.

The survey showed 30 percent of people have received at least one dose, 37 percent plan to get vaccinated, 27 percent have not received a dose and don’t want one. Five percent say they’re unsure.

The survey also shows the coronavirus vaccine has political overtones. The survey found 41 percent of Iowa Republicans say they will not get vaccinated.

Eight percent of Democrats in the state say they don’t want the vaccine.

The poll also shows more Iowans approve of their county health departments response to the pandemic over Governor Reynold’s response.

