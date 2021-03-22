Advertisement

Poll shows 37% of Iowans have not received COVID-19 vaccine but plan to get it

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly two-thirds of Iowans say they plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

That’s according to a new Des Moines Register and Mediacom Iowa poll.

The survey showed 30 percent of people have received at least one dose, 37 percent plan to get vaccinated, 27 percent have not received a dose and don’t want one. Five percent say they’re unsure.

The survey also shows the coronavirus vaccine has political overtones. The survey found 41 percent of Iowa Republicans say they will not get vaccinated.

Eight percent of Democrats in the state say they don’t want the vaccine.

The poll also shows more Iowans approve of their county health departments response to the pandemic over Governor Reynold’s response.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa wrestler Austin DeSanto will not be participating in the team’s ceremonies on Saturday...
Iowa Wrestler Austin DeSanto removed from Saturday night ceremony following incident after match
(file photo)
Anamosa teen seriously injured in Linn County crash
(file photo)
Marion teen seriously injured after accidentally being shot
Former news anchor Tiffany O'Donnell is expected to announce her run for Mayor of Cedar Rapids.
Former news anchor Tiffany O’Donnell running for Cedar Rapids Mayor
Iowa women's team responds to NCAA tournament weight room disparities
Iowa women’s basketball responds to NCAA disparities in tournament weight rooms

Latest News

A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
AstraZeneca: US data shows COVID vaccine effective for all ages
Crowds pack a Miami Beach street on Saturday, March 20, 2021, after a curfew went into effect...
Police chief: Miami partying ‘couldn’t go on any longer’
Medical experts are divided on whether we'll see a fourth surge of the COVID-19 virus.
Will there be a 4th COVID surge? Experts divided
Crowds pack a Miami Beach street on Saturday, March 20, 2021, after a curfew went into effect...
Police chief says Miami Beach partying “couldn’t go on any longer”