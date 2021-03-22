Police say Des Moines man stole Nebraska squad car; officers hurt

McCOOK, Neb. (AP) — Police in southwestern Nebraska say an Iowa man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing a McCook police squad car as officers sought to arrest him, injuring the officers during the scuffle.

The McCook Gazette reports that the incident happened Saturday night, when McCook police were contacted by police in Des Moines, Iowa, about a stolen car from Iowa that had been traced to the parking lot of a McCook hotel. McCook officers found the car with the suspect — identified as 32-year-old Cornelius Depri Perry of Des Moines — inside.

Police say a struggle ensued when officers tried to arrest Perry and that he jumped into a police cruiser and fled. He was later stopped and arrested about 40 miles away in Max, Nebraska.

