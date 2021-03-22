Advertisement

Peggy Whitson shares historic space journey

Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - In honor of Women’s History Month, one Iowa woman is sharing her incredible journey to space.

Peggy Whitson spent more time in outer space than any American, and any woman worldwide.

Whitson grew up on a farm in Beaconsfield, a town in Ringgold County with a population of only 32 people.

She applied to be an astronaut with NASA for 10 years before she was finally accepted.

Whitson was the first female commander on the ISS and the first female chief of the astronaut office.

She told WOI only 35 percent of astronaut applications come from women. Whitson said she hopes to see more women follow in her footsteps.

“Even a farm girl can become an astronaut. So you can become anything that you want or dream of. And it does require a few things. Number one, it requires you to find a passion. You have to know what it is that you want. You have to know what drives you and motivates you. And number two, you have to work really, really hard.”

Whitson says she still visits Iowa several times a year and even has farmland here.

She says no matter what it will always be her home.

