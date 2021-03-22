Advertisement

North Butler schools drops mask mandate, leave other protocols up to parents, staff

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
GREENE, Iowa (KCRG) - The North Butler Board of Education says masks will no longer be required effective Monday.

However, the board did say masks would be recommended.

“I believe that the goal for the board and myself is that we get kids back to as much a sense of normalcy as possible,” Superintendent Joel Foster said in a Facebook post. “At this point all staff members who have chosen to have been vaccinated, and research shows that students are not shown to be heavy transmitters of the virus.”

The board is also leaving it up to staff to choose to continue cleaning desks between classes, using hand sanitizer and recommending good hygiene practices.

Students and staff members that test positive for COVID-19 will still need to stay home. But staff members exposed to COVID-19 will be able to choose between quarantining or continuing to go to work.

Staff will notify parents if their student has been exposed to the virus and will be able to choose whether their student will quarantine or continue attending classes.

