New pictures show migrant minors at US Border Patrol facility

(CNN) - Documents show more than 800 unaccompanied children have been in Border Patrol custody for more than 10 days.

The agency is legally only allowed to house kids in its jail-like facilities for 72 hours.

New photos, released by Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar’s office, show conditions inside a CBP facility in Donna, Texas over the weekend.

The Biden Administration says it is struggling to get detained minors into shelters run by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Officials have not been able to provide a timeline for when they expect to make progress.

Meanwhile, the number of children in Border Patrol facilities is rising daily.

But the total number of children in Customs and Border Protection custody has fallen to just under 4,900.

This March 20, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar, (TX-28), shows detainees in a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas. President Joe Biden's administration faces mounting criticism for refusing to allow outside observers into facilities where it is detaining thousands of immigrant children. (Photo courtesy of the Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar via AP) (Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar)

