Nearly 500,000 people in Iowa fully vaccinated for COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The state’s COVID-19 vaccine administration dashboard on Monday morning shows a total of 495,618 people are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

A total of 1,278,654 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa as of 10:30 a.m.

The Department of Public Health on Monday reported one more COVID-19 related deaths and 143 more cases of the virus in Iowa.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 345,817 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 5,675 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state reports 171 people are hospitalized with the virus in Iowa, with 23 people having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 37 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 18 on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 1,176 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,613,891 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 12.2 percent.

