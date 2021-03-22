Advertisement

Multiple rounds of rain this week

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect mostly cloudy skies through the day, scattered showers will be moving in from the south and could impact our central and southern zones during the first half of the day. Impacts look minimal but keep the rain gear handy throughout the day.

Our northeast and northwest zones have a higher chance of seeing rain throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 50s.

There will be some breaks in the rain tonight and through the overnight hours before our next round moves in early tomorrow. Rain will be likely throughout the day for all of eastern Iowa, so the rain gear will be a must out the door tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. A few thunderstorms may be possible tomorrow afternoon and evening. Rain will linger through Wednesday morning, before clearing out. Rainfall totals look to be between 0.50 to 1.00″, with higher amounts possible.

Highs stay in the 50s the rest of the week with another system moving in on Friday.

