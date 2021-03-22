MedQ Meals to Go hoping to bring in support for local restaurants

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An effort to support restaurants in Cedar Rapids’ MedQuarter Regional Medical District is kicking off Monday.

With the Meals to Go initiative, restaurants will be offering limited specials. The MedQ’s executive director said the goal is to highlight businesses that have been hit hard during the pandemic.

Via Sophia’s is one of the businesses participating that’s been dealing with the impacts of the pandemic.

“Dine-in has definitely taken a hit. It’s been very quiet here especially downtown in the evenings,” Michelle Stramel, marketing and operations director at the restaurant, said. “Lunchtime is starting to pick up quite a bit, and it’s also helpful when the college is in session. We hope people will start coming.”

Executive director Phil Wasta said he’s hoping to bring in more foot traffic into the restaurants.

“What I’m hoping we get from this is first-time visitors. It would be great for people to find Phong Lan or find Crab Attack, and say ‘I didn’t even know they existed. This food is great,’” Wasta said.

The effort goes until the end of the week. The MedQ’s website has a full list of the participating businesses.

