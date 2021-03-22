Iowa allocates more than $15 million in CARES funds to broadband providers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa has awarded $15,542,302 in Empower Rural Iowa broadband grants to 14 broadband providers.

State officials on Monday said more than 52 providers applied with applications valued at more than $41 million, demonstrating the demand for broadband grants in Iowa.

“The COVID-19 pandemic only underscored the need for fast, reliable, and accessible broadband,” said Gov. Reynolds. “This investment goes directly to projects that are in significant broadband deserts. While today’s allocation will help improve broadband in more communities, we can do better. Iowa must have universal broadband access to compete and succeed in the 21st century, which is why I’m working with the legislature for significant funding over the next three years that will ensure access for all Iowans by 2025.”

The grants come through the state’s allocation of federal CARES funding.

To see a full list of providers awarded, click here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.