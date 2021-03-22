Advertisement

Iowa allocates more than $15 million in CARES funds to broadband providers

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa has awarded $15,542,302 in Empower Rural Iowa broadband grants to 14 broadband providers.

State officials on Monday said more than 52 providers applied with applications valued at more than $41 million, demonstrating the demand for broadband grants in Iowa.

“The COVID-19 pandemic only underscored the need for fast, reliable, and accessible broadband,” said Gov. Reynolds. “This investment goes directly to projects that are in significant broadband deserts. While today’s allocation will help improve broadband in more communities, we can do better. Iowa must have universal broadband access to compete and succeed in the 21st century, which is why I’m working with the legislature for significant funding over the next three years that will ensure access for all Iowans by 2025.”

The grants come through the state’s allocation of federal CARES funding.

To see a full list of providers awarded, click here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa wrestler Austin DeSanto will not be participating in the team’s ceremonies on Saturday...
Iowa Wrestler Austin DeSanto removed from Saturday night ceremony following incident after match
(file photo)
Anamosa teen seriously injured in Linn County crash
(file photo)
Marion teen seriously injured after accidentally being shot
Former news anchor Tiffany O'Donnell is expected to announce her run for Mayor of Cedar Rapids.
Former news anchor Tiffany O’Donnell running for Cedar Rapids Mayor
Iowa women's team responds to NCAA tournament weight room disparities
Iowa women’s basketball responds to NCAA disparities in tournament weight rooms

Latest News

The crash severely injured 19-year-old Caleb Warren and killed his father and stepfather.
Family of Maquoketa man seriously injured in car crash that killed father, stepfather asks for help
The crash severely injured 19-year-old Caleb Warren and killed his father and stepfather.
Maquoketa family asks for help after deadly car crash
Marion Public Library's topping off ceremony on March 22, 2021.
Final beam installed during topping off ceremony for new Marion Public Library building
Marion Public Library
Final beam installed during topping off ceremony for new Marion Public Library building
Chart displaying the development of the Dr. Salk polio vaccine
Iowans played an important part in the evolution of vaccines