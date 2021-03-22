Historic Cedar Rapids building opening as celebration of art, food, and community

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -After two preview events earlier last week, The Bohemian is opening Wednesday, with a new life as a restaurant, event venue, and art gallery. For Creative Director Michael Richards and his wife Lynette, The Bohemian is more than a building- it’s a project more than 20 years in the making.

One of their goals is to add to the history of the arts in Cedar Rapids. The three-story building is filled with tributes to Iowan artists and musicians.

“We have acquired art, artifacts, antiques... items from 20 states, seven different nations, and some of the art spans three centuries. But it comes together in a cohesion that we refer to as the Bohemian aesthetic,” says Michael Richards.

Lynette Richards formerly worked at Metro High School and used the space as an artistic space for students.

“We had citywide high school art shows here, and it was just a place where metro students got to enjoy and share their creativity,” says Richards. Their work was documented by an L.A. filmmaker as a film in a part of a series called Graffiti Verite V.

She says her favorite part of the space is the conversations it creates, saying “There arent TVs, so people talk to each other. People interact.”

The building, originally built in the 1890′s, has an entirely new steel infrastructure as well as upgraded utilities.

“There are seven zones, eight if you include a doubt garden sitting out back, and you almost feel like you’ve walked into another building, some places even another error. The wine cellar feels like you’re in a European wine cellar 200 years ago. The atrium couldn’t be more modern,” says Michael Richards.

After years of work to get ready to open, Richards says he’s looking forward to running the business with his family.

“We have no illusions about what it takes to run a small family business. We have right now, three generations of our family are working here,” says Richards.

He says The Bohemian will open Wednesday, March 24th, with regular hours Tuesday-Saturday, 11 am to 10 pm. Sunday hours are 11 am to 5 pm.

