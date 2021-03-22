Advertisement

Georgia spa shooting suspect removed from church membership

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The suspected metro Atlanta spa shooter has been removed as a member of his church.

On Sunday, Crabapple First Baptist Church in Milton, Georgia, released a statement saying that Robert Aaron Long had been banished from their congregation.

The church said Long’s removal was necessary because his alleged crimes are in direct contradiction to their biblical beliefs and church bylaws.

The statement said Long could no longer be considered a member “since we can no longer affirm that he is truly a regenerate believer in Jesus Christ (1 Cor. 5).”

The church said no blame can be placed upon the victims, and that Long alone is responsible for his “evil actions.”

Crabapple First Baptist said its congregation is praying for “both earthly justice and divine justice.”

The church said it deeply regrets the fear and pain Asian-Americans are feeling because of Long’s “inexcusable” actions.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa wrestler Austin DeSanto will not be participating in the team’s ceremonies on Saturday...
Iowa Wrestler Austin DeSanto removed from Saturday night ceremony following incident after match
(file photo)
Anamosa teen seriously injured in Linn County crash
(file photo)
Marion teen seriously injured after accidentally being shot
Former news anchor Tiffany O'Donnell is expected to announce her run for Mayor of Cedar Rapids.
Former news anchor Tiffany O’Donnell running for Cedar Rapids Mayor
Iowa women's team responds to NCAA tournament weight room disparities
Iowa women’s basketball responds to NCAA disparities in tournament weight rooms

Latest News

Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say
The crash severely injured 19-year-old Caleb Warren and killed his father and stepfather.
Family of Maquoketa man seriously injured in car crash that killed father, stepfather asks for help
The crash severely injured 19-year-old Caleb Warren and killed his father and stepfather.
Maquoketa family asks for help after deadly car crash
Marion Public Library's topping off ceremony on March 22, 2021.
Final beam installed during topping off ceremony for new Marion Public Library building
Marion Public Library
Final beam installed during topping off ceremony for new Marion Public Library building