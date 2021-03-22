Gary Dolphin and Bobby Hansen do basketball broadcast from Kinnick Stadium

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - You would think that the Voice of the Hawkeyes Gary Dolphin and longtime analyst Bobby Hansen would be in Indianapolis covering the Iowa men’s basketball team in the NCAA Tournament. Except, the pandemic has forced Dolphin and Hansen to broadcast the game from an unusual place.

Normally, Dolphin does broadcasts from Kinnick Stadium during football season in the fall, but it’s where he and Hansen did Saturday’s broadcast when Iowa played Grand Canyon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s beyond weird or surreal, whatever you want to call it,” said Dolphin.

“I am open to traveling or not traveling,” Hansen said. “Whatever works, and this is the easiest way to do it.”

Saturday’s broadcast wasn’t the only time Dolphin and Hansen have called a game from Kinnick Stadium. They’ve done the broadcasts there during every road game this season, including the Big Ten Tournament. Since they can’t be inside the arenas, they rely on several television monitors, plus tablets that give them live box score updates to do the broadcasts.

“I’ve never used a tv monitor because I’ve got my binoculars,” Dolphin said. “I’m watching the football or I’m watching the guy with the basketball. We have the raw feed and if that were to drop out, which has happened before, so we turn to the commercial feed which is 10 seconds behind the raw feed. It is like watching a play you just called.”

“You don’t get to see everything like we would when we’re at the arena,” said Hansen.

While it’s an adjustment, both Hansen and Dolphin feel it’s only temporary and they’ll be doing broadcasts with live crowds next season.

“If it’s only a one-year deal, it’s a small price to pay,” Dolphin said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.