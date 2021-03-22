Freshmen, including Iowa’s Clark, show no signs of jitters in women’s NCAA Tournament

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Several freshmen showed no jitters on the opening day of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

In fact, they embraced the bright lights of the Big Dance.

It came as no surprise that Iowa’s Caitlin Clark began a run of impressive performances in the first game of the tournament. Clark contributed 23 points and 7 rebounds in an 87-72 win on Sunday. She was the nation’s leading scorer during the regular season.

There were others. Anaya Boyd averaged only eight minutes a game for Georgia Tech. She made major contributions down the stretch to help the Yellow Jackets avoid being upset in the first round.

