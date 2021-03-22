Advertisement

Freshmen, including Iowa’s Clark, show no signs of jitters in women’s NCAA Tournament

By TERESA M. WALKER, Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Several freshmen showed no jitters on the opening day of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

In fact, they embraced the bright lights of the Big Dance.

It came as no surprise that Iowa’s Caitlin Clark began a run of impressive performances in the first game of the tournament. Clark contributed 23 points and 7 rebounds in an 87-72 win on Sunday. She was the nation’s leading scorer during the regular season.

There were others. Anaya Boyd averaged only eight minutes a game for Georgia Tech. She made major contributions down the stretch to help the Yellow Jackets avoid being upset in the first round.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa wrestler Austin DeSanto will not be participating in the team’s ceremonies on Saturday...
Iowa Wrestler Austin DeSanto removed from Saturday night ceremony following incident after match
(file photo)
Anamosa teen seriously injured in Linn County crash
(file photo)
Marion teen seriously injured after accidentally being shot
Former news anchor Tiffany O'Donnell is expected to announce her run for Mayor of Cedar Rapids.
Former news anchor Tiffany O’Donnell running for Cedar Rapids Mayor
Iowa women's team responds to NCAA tournament weight room disparities
Iowa women’s basketball responds to NCAA disparities in tournament weight rooms

Latest News

Iowa's Luka Garza (55) hugs a teammate following a second-round game against Oregon in the NCAA...
Oregon soars past Iowa 95-80 into Sweet 16
The Voice of the Hawkeyes Gary Dolphin and longtime basketball analyst Bobby Hansen called...
Gary Dolphin and Bobby Hansen do basketball broadcast from Kinnick Stadium
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, takes on Arizona State's Brandon Courtney during their 125-pound...
Lee becomes 3-time champ on bad knee, Iowa wins team title
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, right, shoots over Central Michigan guard Molly Davis (14) during the...
Hawkeyes slide into 2nd round after 87-72 win over Central Michigan