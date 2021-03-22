Advertisement

Court rules University of Iowa officials liable for targeting Christian group

The Old Capitol building, left, on the University of Iowa campus.
The Old Capitol building, left, on the University of Iowa campus.(KCRG File)
By RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A federal appeals court says three University of Iowa administrators can be held personally liable for monetary damages for improperly revoking a Christian student group that rejects homosexual relationships.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals says the administrators are not immune from the lawsuit brought by Business Leaders in Christ because they violated the group’s clearly established constitutional rights to freedom of speech and association. The case dates to 2017, when the organization barred a student from serving in its leadership after disclosing that he was gay and did not agree with its teachings on sexual morality.

A federal judge ruled later that the university unevenly applied its human rights policy by revoking the group’s registration, but also ruled some school administrators had qualified immunity and could not be held liable. The appeal ruling overturns the qualified immunity portion of the ruling.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa wrestler Austin DeSanto will not be participating in the team’s ceremonies on Saturday...
Iowa Wrestler Austin DeSanto removed from Saturday night ceremony following incident after match
(file photo)
Anamosa teen seriously injured in Linn County crash
(file photo)
Marion teen seriously injured after accidentally being shot
Former news anchor Tiffany O'Donnell is expected to announce her run for Mayor of Cedar Rapids.
Former news anchor Tiffany O’Donnell running for Cedar Rapids Mayor
Iowa women's team responds to NCAA tournament weight room disparities
Iowa women’s basketball responds to NCAA disparities in tournament weight rooms

Latest News

The crash severely injured 19-year-old Caleb Warren and killed his father and stepfather.
Family of Maquoketa man seriously injured in car crash that killed father, stepfather asks for help
The crash severely injured 19-year-old Caleb Warren and killed his father and stepfather.
Maquoketa family asks for help after deadly car crash
Marion Public Library's topping off ceremony on March 22, 2021.
Final beam installed during topping off ceremony for new Marion Public Library building
Marion Public Library
Final beam installed during topping off ceremony for new Marion Public Library building
Chart displaying the development of the Dr. Salk polio vaccine
Iowans played an important part in the evolution of vaccines