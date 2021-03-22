Advertisement

Bill removing gun permit requirements heading to Gov. Reynolds’ desk

By the Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — People could buy firearms and carry a concealed handgun without first obtaining a state permit in the state under a bill the Iowa Senate approved and sent to Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The bill was approved Monday with only Republican support. Last week it cleared the House with the backing of only one Democrat.

The bill would eliminate current state permit requirements and the accompanying background checks that ensure the person obtaining or carrying a gun isn’t disqualified from ownership due to past felonies or abuses.

It now goes to Gov. Kim Reynolds.

