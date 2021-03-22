Advertisement

Annual tornado drill planned for Wednesday

Sirens in Linn County will not sound
(WHSV)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An annual tornado drill is set for around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. It’s part of Severe Weather Awareness Week.

The sirens in Cedar Rapids, Marion, Hiawatha, Robins, Palo and Center Point will not be activated for the drill, but schools, businesses, individuals and state and local governments are encouraged to participate.

Sirens owned by local jurisdictions are at the discretion of those jurisdictions.

A test tornado warning for the drill will be sent over weather radios.

For more information visit BeReady.Iowa.gov.

