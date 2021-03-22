Advertisement

Amara Andrews to run for Mayor of Cedar Rapids

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Businesswoman Amara Andrews, a leader at TrueNorth Companies in Cedar Rapids, announced her plans to run for Mayor of Cedar Rapids.

In a news release, Andrews said she plans to make her official announcement at an outdoor event at NewBo City Market on Thursday.

Andrews would be the first African American to hold the position of Mayor of Cedar Rapids.

Thursday’s outdoor event will require masks and attendees are expected to maintain social distancing.

The announcement comes after former local news anchor Tiffany O’Donnell announced her intention to run for Mayor.

Current Mayor Brad Hart said he intends to run for reelection.

