Windy, but warmer, before rain chances return

By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Breezy and mild conditions will be found across eastern Iowa on Sunday, with the strongest winds in our northwest zone.

Gusts could range between 30 to 40 mph during the daytime hours across all of eastern Iowa, with a few observations above 40 mph looking likely toward Charles City where a Wind Advisory is in effect today. Highs reach the low to mid-60s.

A Wind Advisory, in effect on Sunday, March 21, 2021.
A Wind Advisory, in effect on Sunday, March 21, 2021.(KCRG)

The potential for rain showers arrives tonight though it should be confined at first to our northwest zone. Eventually, the chance gets a little bit better and expands in coverage to more of eastern Iowa later on Monday. Tuesday, however, should be the wettest day of the week, with a few rumbles of thunder possible south of Highway 20.

Overall, this early week storm system could bring 0.50″ to 1.00″ for most of the TV9 viewing area before precipitation wraps up in the first half of Wednesday.

Next weekend looks potentially unsettled as well, with occasional rain chances starting Friday and somewhat cooler temperatures.

