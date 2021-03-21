Winds turn lighter, a few showers possible northwest

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Skies stay mostly cloudy overnight, and most of the viewing area remains dry.

The exception will be the northwest zone, where some isolated showers are possible overnight. Temperatures remain mild with southerly winds keeping them in the mid 40s.

Monday brings more chances for rain, though the better chance arrives Tuesday. Widespread rain and a few thunderstorms will be possible then, and overall rain totals of 0.50 to 1.00″ are likely across the area.

Temperatures remain near or above normal throughout. More showers are possible by next weekend.

