Willis Dady overflow shelter looks to improve image

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Over a dozen residents and staff spent part of their Saturday morning picking up trash around the Willis Dady as a way to try and build a better relationship with the community.

Over the last year, the shelter has struggled; it has received over 200 calls for service for various reasons.

“Every time they walk by, these guys dump all their junk in my yard,” said Linda Jackson. “I can’t tell you how many times I have had to help pick up after them.”

Jackson lives across the street from the overflow shelter. She said she’s seen people sleeping on neighbor’s porches, dumping trash, and knocking on people’s doors. This effort wasn’t lost on her, though.

“This gives me a little better attitude,” she said.

It also gave neighbors like Jackson a chance to meet staff and help them understand what services they offer.

“We have quite a bit of homeless individuals that live in our community, and we want to provide more than just a warm bed for people to sleep,” said Denine Rushing, Shelter Services Director at the shelter. “We want to provide job training, we want to go to provide mental health services, and we want to be able to offer substance abuse services.”

Jackson said she has a better understanding of what those living at the shelter were going through.

“I feel sorry for them,” said Jackson. “They have nowhere to go. What are you going to do with them?”

