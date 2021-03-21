Advertisement

Willis Dady overflow shelter looks to improve image

By Brian Tabick
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Over a dozen residents and staff spent part of their Saturday morning picking up trash around the Willis Dady as a way to try and build a better relationship with the community.

Over the last year, the shelter has struggled; it has received over 200 calls for service for various reasons.

“Every time they walk by, these guys dump all their junk in my yard,” said Linda Jackson. “I can’t tell you how many times I have had to help pick up after them.”

Jackson lives across the street from the overflow shelter. She said she’s seen people sleeping on neighbor’s porches, dumping trash, and knocking on people’s doors. This effort wasn’t lost on her, though.

“This gives me a little better attitude,” she said.

It also gave neighbors like Jackson a chance to meet staff and help them understand what services they offer.

“We have quite a bit of homeless individuals that live in our community, and we want to provide more than just a warm bed for people to sleep,” said Denine Rushing, Shelter Services Director at the shelter. “We want to provide job training, we want to go to provide mental health services, and we want to be able to offer substance abuse services.”

Jackson said she has a better understanding of what those living at the shelter were going through.

“I feel sorry for them,” said Jackson. “They have nowhere to go. What are you going to do with them?”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa wrestler Austin DeSanto will not be participating in the team’s ceremonies on Saturday...
Iowa Wrestler Austin DeSanto removed from Saturday night ceremony following incident after match
Brother and sister of Eastern Iowa family die two days apart
Eastern Iowa brother and sister die two days apart from COVID-19
The Anamosa Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating 19-year-old Paige...
Operation Quickfind: Paige Hansen-Beadle canceled
Iowa wrestler Tony Cassioppi won by a score of 5-0 and finished the tournament in 3rd place on...
Hawkeyes clinch 2021 Wrestling Championship, first since 2010
car crash graphic
9-year-old girl in car killed in crash with school bus

Latest News

Since May of last year, the spread of the coronavirus in Pennington County has been considered...
Two more people who died from COVID-19 reported to Iowa officials
Richard G. Fleck, 33, wanted in connection with a woman’s death in Ames on Saturday, February...
Suspect in death of woman in Ames arrested in Des Moines
Iowa women's team responds to NCAA tournament weight room disparities
Iowa women’s basketball responds to NCAA disparities in tournament weight rooms
Iowa women's team responds to NCAA tournament weight room disparities
Iowa women's team responds to NCAA tournament weight room disparities