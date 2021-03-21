Volunteers clean up derecho debris at Oak Hill Cemetery in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warmer weather is allowing volunteers to resume cleaning up derecho damage at Oak Hill Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.

While volunteers had been doing smaller, intermittent cleanups, Oak Hill Historian Jane Thoresen said the colder weather kept them from holding larger cleanups until Sunday, when more than a dozen people gathered to cut up and haul away fallen trees and debris for city crews to pick up.

Before then, she said the last larger cleanup had been held in the weeks following the derecho.

As a private, not-for-profit cemetery, Oak Hill relies on volunteer help for derecho cleanup, according to Thoresen.

“We had 150-year-old trees coming down all over. Everything was like a Jenga puzzle, where you had to unpile this to get to that, and it basically took a village to get it where we could actually use the roadways and things like that,” she said.

Thoresen said they will likely hold at least one more cleanup in the next week, with their goal to clear as much debris as possible by Memorial Day weekend.

The Oak Hill Cemetery Historic District, lying along Mt. Vernon Road SE, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“It’s the fabric of our community,” Thoresen said. “We have all of the early mayors and people out here as well as early industrialists as well as just our plain people who rolled up their sleeves, worked at the packing plants, worked at the mills and the cereal companies.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.