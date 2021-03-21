Advertisement

Two more people who died from COVID-19 reported to Iowa officials

Since May of last year, the spread of the coronavirus in Pennington County has been considered substantial, the highest level of spread classified by the DOH.(KOTA)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The number of people hospitalized in Iowa due to the novel coronavirus held fairly steady on Sunday morning, according to new data, as most metrics showed consistent changes with recent reports.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 316 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s total since the same time on Saturday. The running count of the number of individuals who have tested positive in Iowa is now 345,674.

Two more people who died with COVID-19 were reported to the state in the last 24 hours. The number of people who have died due to the disease is now 5,674.

174 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, a net increase of two during the 24-hour reporting period. 41 of those people are in intensive care units, a net increase of three. 16 patients require the use of a ventilator, a net decrease of four. 40 people were newly-admitted to Iowa hospitals during the reporting period, higher than the previous period’s 27 people.

A total of 1,256,561 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa so far, an increase of 35,957 since the same time on Friday. 485,737 people have completed their vaccination course, either through the two-shot vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The first-time tests of 1,790 individuals were reported to the state in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 17.7%, somewhat higher than the previous day’s 17.0%. A total of 1,612,715 individuals have been tested for the virus since the pandemic began.

