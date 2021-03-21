Advertisement

Suspect in death of woman in Ames arrested in Des Moines

Richard G. Fleck, 33, wanted in connection with a woman’s death in Ames on Saturday, February...
By the Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — A man wanted for killing a woman in Ames last month is now in custody after allegedly attacking a woman in Des Moines.

Police in Des Moines arrested 33-year-old Richard Fleck early Sunday. The victim is hospitalized with serious facial injuries but is expected to survive.

After Fleck’s capture, Des Moines police learned he had been sought for several weeks following the death of Ranea Bell in Ames. Fleck is charged with first-degree murder in that case.

Fleck was booked into the Story County jail.

Des Moines police say they will seek charges of attempted murder and willful injury causing serious injury for the attack in Des Moines.

