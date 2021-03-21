Advertisement

Marion teen seriously injured after accidentally being shot

Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion teen was rushed to a hospital after accidentally being shot on Sunday morning.

Marion Police, Marion Fire, and Area Ambulance responded to the 1300 block of 7th Street at 11:21 A.M. for a report of an accidental shooting.

When crews arrived, authorities say they found an adult male that was in the process of cleaning a firearm when it discharged and struck a teenager.

Authorities say the teen had serious injuries and was immediately taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

