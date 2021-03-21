Advertisement

Man injured in shooting in downtown Davenport

(file photo)
(file photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - A man is hospitalized after a shooting in downtown Davenport.

The Quad City Times reports that the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Main Street.

Officers followed a trail of blood and found the victim in an area near a church. His condition report was not immediately available. The victim’s name was not released.

Police impounded a car with a bullet hole through the trunk, and a 9mm handgun.

