Lee becomes 3-time champ on bad knee, Iowa wins team title

Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, takes on Arizona State's Brandon Courtney during their 125-pound...
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, takes on Arizona State's Brandon Courtney during their 125-pound match in the finals of the NCAA wrestling championships Saturday, March 20, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | Associated Press)
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Iowa won its first NCAA wrestling team title since 2010, and Hawkeyes star Spencer Lee took his third individual title Saturday night competing on a badly injured knee.

Already one of Iowa’s greats, Lee further burnished his image in the state’s wrestling lore when he revealed after his 7-0 victory over Arizona State’s Brandon Courtney that he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in one of his knees eight days earlier.

The 125-pounder outscored his opponents 59-8 in St. Louis to become the seventh Iowa wrestler, and first since 1998, to win three national titles. His match against Courtney was the only one this season in which he didn’t earn bonus points.

