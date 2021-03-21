Advertisement

Indian Creek Nature Center’s Maple Syrup Festival returns in modified form

By Taylor Holt
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It was everything Maple as eastern Iowans came out on Saturday morning to enjoy a signature event at Indian Creek Nature Center.

The Maple Syrup Festival was a drive-thru event this year due to the pandemic. People who attended could get a breakfast complete with three pancakes, two sausages and syrup for $6. Other items included jars of maple syrup and honey, maple ice cream and Iowa Brewing Company maple beer.

The Executive Director says all proceeds from the event will go to help the center, which has been significantly affected by the pandemic.

“When the pandemic hit, we saw an immediate drop in all of our programs, our revenue and rentals, and everything associated with it,” said John Myers. “But what we saw a huge increase of was people wanting to get outside, wanting to experience nature, and getting from the pandemic, and coming out to nature has been a great opportunity for them.”

Myers says they expect 2,000 people came through Saturday to the event. He hopes to return the festival to its original form next year.

