Hawkeyes slide into 2nd round after 87-72 win over Central Michigan

SAN ANTONIO (KCRG) - The Hawkeyes move on to the 2nd round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament after their 87-72 win over Central Michigan.

Despite a slow start, Iowa caught their stride towards the end of the 1st Quarter and led Central Michigan the rest of the game.

Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano both put up 23 points, while McKenna Warnock and Kate Martin both finished the game with 13 points.

Next up, Iowa takes on the winner of Sunday’s Kentucky-Idaho State game.

