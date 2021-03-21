Advertisement

Hawkeyes slide into 2nd round after 87-72 win over Central Michigan

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, right, shoots over Central Michigan guard Molly Davis (14) during the...
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, right, shoots over Central Michigan guard Molly Davis (14) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome, Sunday, March 21, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | Associated Press)
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (KCRG) - The Hawkeyes move on to the 2nd round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament after their 87-72 win over Central Michigan.

Despite a slow start, Iowa caught their stride towards the end of the 1st Quarter and led Central Michigan the rest of the game.

Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano both put up 23 points, while McKenna Warnock and Kate Martin both finished the game with 13 points.

Next up, Iowa takes on the winner of Sunday’s Kentucky-Idaho State game.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa wrestler Austin DeSanto will not be participating in the team’s ceremonies on Saturday...
Iowa Wrestler Austin DeSanto removed from Saturday night ceremony following incident after match
(file photo)
Anamosa teen seriously injured in Linn County crash
(file photo)
Marion teen seriously injured after accidentally being shot
Former news anchor Tiffany O'Donnell is expected to announce her run for Mayor of Cedar Rapids.
Former news anchor Tiffany O’Donnell running for Cedar Rapids Mayor
Iowa women's team responds to NCAA tournament weight room disparities
Iowa women’s basketball responds to NCAA disparities in tournament weight rooms

Latest News

The Voice of the Hawkeyes Gary Dolphin and longtime basketball analyst Bobby Hansen called...
Gary Dolphin and Bobby Hansen do basketball broadcast from Kinnick Stadium
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, takes on Arizona State's Brandon Courtney during their 125-pound...
Lee becomes 3-time champ on bad knee, Iowa wins team title
Iowa women's team responds to NCAA tournament weight room disparities
Iowa women’s basketball responds to NCAA disparities in tournament weight rooms
Iowa's Luka Garza (55) bobbles a pass as Grand Canyon's Chance McMillian (2) and Gabe McGlothan...
Hawkeyes advance to 2nd round of NCAA Tournament after solid win over Grand Canyon