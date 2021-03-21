Advertisement

Hawkeyes advance to 2nd round of NCAA Tournament after solid win over Grand Canyon

Iowa's Luka Garza (55) bobbles a pass as Grand Canyon's Chance McMillian (2) and Gabe McGlothan...
Iowa's Luka Garza (55) bobbles a pass as Grand Canyon's Chance McMillian (2) and Gabe McGlothan defend during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.(Charles Rex Arbogast | Associated Press/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (KCRG) - The Hawkeyes advanced to the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament after a solid 86-74 win over Grand Canyon on Saturday.

Iowa led Grand Canyon the entire game. Luka Garza hit 24 points, Joe Wieskamp threw down 16, Keegan Murray put up 13 and Jordan Bohannon scored 13 points.

Next up, Iowa takes on Oregon in the tournament. Oregon automatically advanced to the second round after their game against VCU was declared a no-contest after multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

