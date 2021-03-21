Advertisement

Former news anchor Tiffany O’Donnell running for Cedar Rapids Mayor

Former news anchor Tiffany O'Donnell is expected to announce her run for Mayor of Cedar Rapids.
Former news anchor Tiffany O'Donnell is expected to announce her run for Mayor of Cedar Rapids.(Facebook.com/@tiffany4cr)
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former local news anchor Tiffany O’Donnell will announce her run for Mayor of Cedar Rapids this week.

According to the “Tiffany O’Donnell For Mayor” Facebook page, an official announcement is expected to be made on Tuesday at 2:00 P.M. via live stream.

Be a part of this special announcement, LIVE on this page Tuesday, March 23rd at 2:00 CST!

Posted by Tiffany O'Donnell For Mayor on Saturday, March 20, 2021

O’Donnell worked as a news anchor for CBS2/FOX 28 in Cedar Rapids for 15 years.

In 2015, O’Donnell joined Iowa Women Lead Change as its first Chief Operating Officer. In 2017, she became the Chief Executive Officer, succeeding its co-founder.

O’Donnell is also currently the co-chair of the statewide public/private EPIC Corporate Challenge, serving with Governor Kim Reynolds as the Honorary Chair.

She has also served on various community organizations and committees.

O’Donnell grew up in Bettendorf, was Miss Iowa in the 1989 Miss America Pageant, and is a certified private pilot.

Incumbent Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart announced his campaign for reelection in January. Hart was elected in December 2017.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa wrestler Austin DeSanto will not be participating in the team’s ceremonies on Saturday...
Iowa Wrestler Austin DeSanto removed from Saturday night ceremony following incident after match
(file photo)
Anamosa teen seriously injured in Linn County crash
(file photo)
Marion teen seriously injured after accidentally being shot
Iowa women's team responds to NCAA tournament weight room disparities
Iowa women’s basketball responds to NCAA disparities in tournament weight rooms

Latest News

The 2020 Olympics are set to begin four months from now in Tokyo. But the wait and uncertainty...
Athletes struggle with mental health due to uncertainty surrounding 2020 Olympic games
Businesswoman Amara Andrews announced her intention to run for Mayor of Cedar Rapids.
Amara Andrews to run for Mayor of Cedar Rapids
Peggy Whitson shares historic space journey
Despite the pandemic, the role of the Post Office hasn't stopped. And due to increased demand...
Working Iowa: United States Postal Service in need of more carriers in Cedar Rapids area
In honor of Women's History Month, one Iowa woman is sharing her incredible journey to space.
Peggy Whitson shares historic space journey