Former news anchor Tiffany O’Donnell running for Cedar Rapids Mayor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former local news anchor Tiffany O’Donnell will announce her run for Mayor of Cedar Rapids this week.

According to the “Tiffany O’Donnell For Mayor” Facebook page, an official announcement is expected to be made on Tuesday at 2:00 P.M. via live stream.

Be a part of this special announcement, LIVE on this page Tuesday, March 23rd at 2:00 CST! Posted by Tiffany O'Donnell For Mayor on Saturday, March 20, 2021

O’Donnell worked as a news anchor for CBS2/FOX 28 in Cedar Rapids for 15 years.

In 2015, O’Donnell joined Iowa Women Lead Change as its first Chief Operating Officer. In 2017, she became the Chief Executive Officer, succeeding its co-founder.

O’Donnell is also currently the co-chair of the statewide public/private EPIC Corporate Challenge, serving with Governor Kim Reynolds as the Honorary Chair.

She has also served on various community organizations and committees.

O’Donnell grew up in Bettendorf, was Miss Iowa in the 1989 Miss America Pageant, and is a certified private pilot.

Incumbent Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart announced his campaign for reelection in January. Hart was elected in December 2017.

