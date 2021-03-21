City cleans portion of Interstate 380 to promote spring cleaning to residents

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Employees with the City of Cedar Rapids spent part of Saturday morning cleaning up garbage along Interstate 380 and Wilson Avenue.

The City’s Solid Waste Manager, Mark Jones, said it was important to clear the big items for people who passed through the city’s corridor.

“It’s a Corridor to the City of Cedar Rapids, and if it looks messy then people are going to think that the city doesn’t care about things,” said Jones. “That’s not the message we want to send.”

Jones said residents weren’t allowed to pick up trash near the interstate, rather, he would encourage them to take part in the City Manager’s “One Bag Challenge” to clean litter in their neighborhood.

