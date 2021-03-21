Anamosa teen seriously injured in Linn County crash

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 17-year-old from Anamosa was seriously injured after rolling her car into a ditch on Saturday night.

At 8:26 P.M., emergency crews were called to a car accident near Sawyer Rd and Wagner Rd.

Authorities say the teen was traveling eastbound when she lost control of her vehicle and went into the south ditch where the vehicle rolled.

The teen was taken to a local hospital by Anamosa Ambulance. Crews said she was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Linn County Deputies, Linn County Rescue, Prairieburg Fire, Coggon Fire, and LifeGuard Air Ambulance all assisted in the response.

