State lawmakers participate, take questions in legislative forum

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - KCRG-TV9 and the League of Women Voters of Linn County partnered to host a virtual form with state lawmakers Saturday.

KCRG-TV9′s Beth Malicki moderated the forum with a panel of Linn County legislators. Invited legislators include House District 65 Representative Liz Bennett, House District 66 Representative Art Staed, House District 67 Representative Eric Gjerde, House District 68 Representative Molly Donahoe, House District 69 Kirsten Running-Marquardt, House District 70 Representative Tracy Ehlert, Representative House District 95 Representative Charlie McClintock, Senate District 33 Senator Rob Hogg, Senate District 34 Senator Liz Mathis, Senate District 35 Senator Todd Taylor and Senate District 48 Senator Dan Zumbach.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.