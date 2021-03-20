Sunday turns windy but warmer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A clear and calm night is ahead with temperatures cooling into the mid and upper 30s.

Skies become partly cloudy early Sunday and we’ll turn the wind up a notch, with southerly gusts up to 35 or 40 MPH possible throughout the day. These gusty winds will usher in warmth from the south, bumping afternoon highs into the low and middle 60s.

Into the workweek, cloudy skies are expected Monday with rain showers possible by afternoon, lasting through Tuesday and into Wednesday. Temperatures early next week cool slightly into the mid and upper 50s.

