Advertisement

Sunday turns windy but warmer

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A clear and calm night is ahead with temperatures cooling into the mid and upper 30s.

Skies become partly cloudy early Sunday and we’ll turn the wind up a notch, with southerly gusts up to 35 or 40 MPH possible throughout the day. These gusty winds will usher in warmth from the south, bumping afternoon highs into the low and middle 60s.

Into the workweek, cloudy skies are expected Monday with rain showers possible by afternoon, lasting through Tuesday and into Wednesday. Temperatures early next week cool slightly into the mid and upper 50s.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa wrestler Austin DeSanto will not be participating in the team’s ceremonies on Saturday...
Iowa Wrestler Austin DeSanto removed from Saturday night ceremony following incident after match
Brother and sister of Eastern Iowa family die two days apart
Eastern Iowa brother and sister die two days apart from COVID-19
The Anamosa Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating 19-year-old Paige...
Operation Quickfind: Paige Hansen-Beadle canceled
Iowa wrestler Tony Cassioppi won by a score of 5-0 and finished the tournament in 3rd place on...
Hawkeyes clinch 2021 Wrestling Championship, first since 2010
car crash graphic
9-year-old girl in car killed in crash with school bus

Latest News

A few more clouds and some more wind for Sunday.
Windy, but warmer, before rain chances return
A few more clouds and some more wind for Sunday.
First Alert Forecast
Skies become partly cloudy early Sunday and we’ll turn the wind up a notch, with southerly...
First Alert Forecast
Expect dry conditions and clear skies.
Hard to find a flaw in Saturday’s weather