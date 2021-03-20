Advertisement

Pandemic air travel hits new high second day in a row

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 1.4 million people were screened at U.S. airports on Friday, according the Transportation Security Administration.

That represents the biggest day for air travel in more than a year, with the previous record achieved the day before.

This new high also represents a ninth straight day of more than a million daily passengers. This week is typically a popular time for travel since some schools are on spring break.

The surge comes as federal health officials still caution against travel.

The Department of Transportation has a new campaign to remind travelers of mask requirements on all forms of transportation and in terminals.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa wrestler Austin DeSanto will not be participating in the team’s ceremonies on Saturday...
Iowa Wrestler Austin DeSanto removed from Saturday night ceremony following incident after match
Brother and sister of Eastern Iowa family die two days apart
Eastern Iowa brother and sister die two days apart from COVID-19
The Anamosa Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating 19-year-old Paige...
Operation Quickfind: Paige Hansen-Beadle canceled
Iowa wrestler Tony Cassioppi won by a score of 5-0 and finished the tournament in 3rd place on...
Hawkeyes clinch 2021 Wrestling Championship, first since 2010
car crash graphic
9-year-old girl in car killed in crash with school bus

Latest News

FILE - In this March 14, 2012 file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in...
NCAA opens up weightlifting facility for women’s teams
In this Friday, March 19, 2021 photo, a District of Columbia Fire Boat checks buoys in the...
AP sources: Iran threatens US Army base and top general
Since May of last year, the spread of the coronavirus in Pennington County has been considered...
Two more people who died from COVID-19 reported to Iowa officials
Richard G. Fleck, 33, wanted in connection with a woman’s death in Ames on Saturday, February...
Suspect in death of woman in Ames arrested in Des Moines
FILE - In this Saturday, March 20, 2021 file photo, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reviews...
US defense chief arrives in Kabul on 1st trip to Afghanistan