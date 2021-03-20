Oak Hill Cemetery holding derecho cleanup on Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Oak Hill Cemetery in Cedar Rapids is holding a derecho cleanup on Sunday.

Weather permitting, the cleanup is scheduled to take place from 11:00 A.M. until 3:00 P.M.

Organizers say the cleanup will be another effort to clean and move leftover derecho debris.

Organizers are also looking for volunteers with trucks or trailers to help rake areas that have been cleared.

Volunteers are asked to bring gloves and rakes, and to check-in at the 19th Street gate.

