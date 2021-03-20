Just over 345,000 people in Iowa have tested positive for COVID-19 in total

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The positivity rate among individuals in Iowa newly-tested for the novel coronavirus remained consistent with recent days, according to new data from the state.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 449 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s total, which is now 345,358. The state no longer tracks the number of people considered recovered from the disease.

No people who have died with the virus were added to the state’s data in the last 24 hours. 5,672 people have died with COVID-19 in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

172 people are currently hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, a net decrease of 17. 38 of those people are in intensive care units, a net decrease of six. 20 patients require the use of a ventilator, a net decrease of one. 27 people were newly-admitted to hospitals in the state since the last 24-hour reporting period, lower than the same metric reported on Friday morning.

A total of 1,220,604 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa so far, an increase of 38,614 since the same time on Friday. 468,415 people have completed their vaccination course, either through the two-shot vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The first-time tests of 2,635 individuals were reported to the state in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 17.0%, somewhat lower than the previous day’s 18.3%. A total of 1,610,925 individuals have been tested for the virus since the pandemic began.

