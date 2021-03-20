Iowa Wrestler Austin DeSanto removed from Saturday night ceremony following incident after match

ST. LOUIS (KCRG) - Iowa wrestler Austin DeSanto will not be participating in the team’s ceremonies on Saturday night following an incident with NCAA media officials that occurred after his match on Saturday.

Iowa Wrestling coach Tom Brands issued the following statement on Saturday:

“Austin DeSanto will not participate in the NCAA Parade of All-Americans or medal stand ceremony Saturday night. DeSanto behaved inappropriately toward NCAA media officials while exiting the mat this afternoon and after consulting with the NCAA Wrestling Committee and our administration, we have made an institutional decision to withhold him from tonight’s activities.”

DeSanto issued the following statement in response:

“My behavior toward the NCAA media officials prior to the post-match interview was wrong and I owe all those involved a sincere apology. My language and behavior was inappropriate and inexcusable. I have spoken with Tom and I understand and agree with the decision.”

DeSanto won two matches on Saturday and finished his tournament 5-1, taking 3rd place.

Iowa’s Spencer Lee, Jaydin Eierman, and Michael Kemerer are set to wrestle in Saturday night’s championship matches at 6:00 P.M. on ESPN.

