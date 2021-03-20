Iowa City vigil mourning Atlanta shooting victims being held on Sunday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A vigil mourning the loss of the Atlanta shooting victims earlier this week-as well as other Asian lives lost to violence-will be held in Iowa City on Sunday.

The event will be held on the east lawn of the University of Iowa Pentacrest (located at 21 N. Clinton Street) and is scheduled to take place from 4:00 P.M.-5:30 P.M.

Organizers say masks and social distancing will be required at the vigil. Attendees are encouraged to bring flowers, signs, and flameless candles.

