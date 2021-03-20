Advertisement

Iowa advances 3 to finals, Iowa State’s David Carr also wrestling for championship

Iowa's Jaydin Eierman celebrates after defeating Carolina State's Tariq Wilson during their...
Iowa's Jaydin Eierman celebrates after defeating Carolina State's Tariq Wilson during their 141-pound match in the semifinal round of the NCAA wrestling championships Friday, March 19, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KCRG) - Iowa advanced three wrestlers to the championship round on Friday. Spencer Lee (125 pounds) will compete for his third NCAA championship. He’s hoping to becomes just the sixth wrestler in program history to win three national titles.

Also wrestling on Saturday night for the Hawkeyes will be Jacob Eierman (141) and Michael Kemerer (174).

Iowa State’s David Carr also advanced to the championship round at 157 pounds after defeating Minnesota’s Brayton Lee 6-4 in the semi-finals on Friday. Carr is hoping to become a national champion just like his father, Nate, who won three national championships at Iowa State from 1981-83.

