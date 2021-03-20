Hawkeyes build lead, send 5 wrestlers to national semifinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Spencer Lee and four of his Iowa teammates reached the semifinals of the NCAA wrestling championships and the Hawkeyes continued their push to win their first team title since 2010.

Lee is going for a third straight NCAA title. He faced his toughest test of the season in the quarterfinals. He led ninth-seeded Devin Schroder of Purdue 3-2 after the second period before scoring seven points in the third to post a 10-2 major decision for his 33rd straight win.

Iowa had 73.5 points entering the semifinals.

Defending champion Penn State had 57.5 points and Oklahoma State had 52.

