Hawkeyes build lead, send 5 wrestlers to national semifinals

Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, takes on Purdue's Devin Schroder during their 125-pound match in the...
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, takes on Purdue's Devin Schroder during their 125-pound match in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA wrestling championships Friday, March 19, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | Associated Press/Jeff Roberson)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Spencer Lee and four of his Iowa teammates reached the semifinals of the NCAA wrestling championships and the Hawkeyes continued their push to win their first team title since 2010.

Lee is going for a third straight NCAA title. He faced his toughest test of the season in the quarterfinals. He led ninth-seeded Devin Schroder of Purdue 3-2 after the second period before scoring seven points in the third to post a 10-2 major decision for his 33rd straight win.

Iowa had 73.5 points entering the semifinals.

Defending champion Penn State had 57.5 points and Oklahoma State had 52.

