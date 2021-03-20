Advertisement

Hard to find a flaw in Saturday’s weather

By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A really nice weekend begins on Saturday, with temperatures well into the 50s with clear skies.

Things warm up further on Sunday, with highs reaching into the mid and upper 60s though with a few more clouds. Winds will be noticeable out of the south through the weekend, becoming their strongest on Sunday.

Rain becomes possible starting on Sunday night into Monday, with the best chance on Tuesday. We could see some decent totals out of this storm system, ranging from 0.50 to 1.00″, along with a couple of rumbles of thunder as well.

Things dry out again toward the end of the workweek, but another chance of rain is fast behind that by next weekend as temperatures remain mild.

