Advertisement

Following the national trend, more people are flying through the Eastern Iowa Airport

By Ethan Stein
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The United States set a new one-day air travel record on Thursday since the pandemic started. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened more than 1.4 million people at airports across the country on Thursday.

More than 8.8 Million people were screened over the last seven days and the previous record was set a week ago. These are signs that traveling is increasing, but it’s still significantly lower than the number of travelers in 2019.

This is usually a popular travel weekend because of spring break. But there are other factors contributing to the increase in travel, like COVID fatigue, vaccinations and more people traveling again for work.

Richard Stahl, who was in the Eastern Iowa Airport, was on his first business trip since the start of the pandemic. He said the stress of flying is a strange, but welcoming feeling.

“Still getting in the habit of getting all my paperwork and putting it in there, so I can find it and where am I putting it,” Stahl said.

He said the airport he came from, which was in Charlotte, was packed.

Others like Stacey Farmer just felt more comfortable visiting family.

“For my job, I go out and see people every day,” she said. “And I’m around people all the time, so you gotta live your life. You know, you just got to live your life.”

Pam Hinman, who is the Director of Marketing and Communications for the Eastern Iowa Airport, said the airport is seeing a jump in its’ passengers.

Data she provided to TV9 shows the average screenings done a day were up about 25% the week of March 7, compared to the end of February and early March. But she said the airport is still seeing significantly less traffic than without the pandemic.

Hinman said she also expects these numbers to grow as more people get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A top federal official says the Biden administration may sue Iowa if Governor Reynolds signs a...
Federal officials says Biden administration may sue Iowa over controversial housing bill
Brother and sister of Eastern Iowa family die two days apart
Eastern Iowa brother and sister die two days apart from COVID-19
car crash graphic
9-year-old girl in car killed in crash with school bus
In this March 18, 2021 photo, the White House is shown in Washington. Five White House staffers...
5 White House staffers lose jobs over drugs, including marijuana use
The Wartburg College campus in Waverly on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Wartburg student files class action lawsuit over tuition cost after school moved to remote learning

Latest News

Iowa's Spencer Lee, top, takes on Central Michigan's Drew Hildebrandt during their 125-pound...
Hawkeyes trying to hold off Penn St for NCAA wrestling title
KCRG File
Just over 345,000 people in Iowa have tested positive for COVID-19 in total
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley gets a standing ovation after taking the oath of office on the...
State lawmakers participate, take questions in legislative forum
Wartburg student files class action lawsuit over tuition cost after school moved to remote...
Two students file class action lawsuits against Iowa colleges over tuition costs after schools moved online
Summer camp returning at YMCA Camp Wapsie
Summer camp returning at YMCA Camp Wapsie