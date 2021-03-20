Following the national trend, more people are flying through the Eastern Iowa Airport

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The United States set a new one-day air travel record on Thursday since the pandemic started. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened more than 1.4 million people at airports across the country on Thursday.

More than 8.8 Million people were screened over the last seven days and the previous record was set a week ago. These are signs that traveling is increasing, but it’s still significantly lower than the number of travelers in 2019.

This is usually a popular travel weekend because of spring break. But there are other factors contributing to the increase in travel, like COVID fatigue, vaccinations and more people traveling again for work.

Richard Stahl, who was in the Eastern Iowa Airport, was on his first business trip since the start of the pandemic. He said the stress of flying is a strange, but welcoming feeling.

“Still getting in the habit of getting all my paperwork and putting it in there, so I can find it and where am I putting it,” Stahl said.

He said the airport he came from, which was in Charlotte, was packed.

Others like Stacey Farmer just felt more comfortable visiting family.

“For my job, I go out and see people every day,” she said. “And I’m around people all the time, so you gotta live your life. You know, you just got to live your life.”

Pam Hinman, who is the Director of Marketing and Communications for the Eastern Iowa Airport, said the airport is seeing a jump in its’ passengers.

Data she provided to TV9 shows the average screenings done a day were up about 25% the week of March 7, compared to the end of February and early March. But she said the airport is still seeing significantly less traffic than without the pandemic.

Hinman said she also expects these numbers to grow as more people get vaccinated.

