Eastern Iowa brother and sister die two days apart from COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Eastern Iowa family has lost two members in two days after contracting the COVID-19 virus.

Steve Perez, of Watkin,s grew up in a large family with eight brothers and sisters.

“It was fun when you’re younger at Christmas,” he said. “You have nine kids opening presents and going crazy.”

It was memories like this that he and his family were now holding a little closer after his brother, 52-year-old Tim Perez, and sister, 66-year-old Vicki Perez, died last month.

“The sad part was that Vicki never knew Tim passed away,” he said. “She was sedated and on a ventilator. The good thing is, Monday, when we lay them to rest, mom will be there with open arms to hug them.”

Steve said he would never forget Vicki’s laugh that always seemed to end with a snort, or how his brother always wore a smile and had many friends.

The family will be honoring both of their lives on Monday, but they want to impress upon people just how dangerous this virus is, and how deadly it was to them.

“Believe me, this is real,” Perez said holding back tears. “I don’t want to see other families have to put multiple siblings to rest from this disease. Shots, vaccines, masks, social distancing, all of that helps, and if I can save one life, then Tim and Vicki wouldn’t have died in vain.”

For the Perez family, it was two loved ones lost too soon and so suddenly.

“It’s just going to be hard when I come to my Dad’s house, and I won’t see him anymore,” Perez said. “I know he’ll stay in my heart, and he wouldn’t want me to be sad. He’d be mad if I was sad for too long. That was how both of them are.”

