Dubuque library program brings the library to those who can’t physically make it there

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - If there is something that Betty Allen loves, it is reading.

“I must tell you that I got my love of reading when I was really young,” she said. “We lived on the farm and the book truck came and, oh, the smell of going into that book truck was wonderful. I would go to my house with as many books as I could carry and I usually had them all read by the time that they came back the next time.”

She has a special place in her heart for mystery and history books, but not so much for the romance genre.

“I just cannot get into it,” she explained. “I got a book one time, it was about horses and I thought, ‘I do not want to read about horses’.”

Betty is not that young anymore and going to the library to pick books is kind of a challenge, especially with COVID-19 looming, so she takes part in Carnegie-Stout Public Library’s Homebound Program.

As part of the program, Betty requests books at the library and a volunteer picks them up and delivers them to her home.

Kim Swift is one of the program’s volunteers. She said her favorite part is getting to meet and interact with people.

“In the beginning, certainly my favorite part was meeting people face to face and talking to them about their lives, but given the pandemic, that has been limited,” she said. “But it also has increased the importance of being able to provide books to people, so even though I do not get the one-on-one contact with them I still get to know that these people, who are sometimes isolated, get books to read.”

Swift described it as a great volunteering experience.

“I oftentimes take my grandkids along in the car with me and explain to them about serving other people and the importance of books in people’s lives across their lifetime,” she explained.

Deb Stephenson, Carnegie Stout’s relations supervisor, said the program has been up and running for almost two years, since July 2019, but it has really picked up since the pandemic started.

“In 2019, when we started, we had about 130 deliveries for the fiscal year and that was about 600 books that checked out,” she mentioned. “And right now we have had more deliveries and more checkouts than we have ever had in the two past years, so that is been pretty cool.”

Stephenson said that increased interest is due to two things: first, people want something to keep them entertained while staying at home, but also, people are looking for company.

“When the pandemic hit and we were not seeing people eye to eye or face to face and we were still just dropping them off at doorknobs, they missed us,” she commented. “And so I would get those phone calls and they would want to talk to me because they were not seeing their volunteers anymore.”

The program is currently looking for more patrons and more volunteers. Stephenson said the pandemic has highlighted the need for their service. They mostly focus on people living at nursing homes or assisted-living facilities, those with underlying health conditions, and people who just got out of surgeries or other medical treatments and cannot leave their houses.

The Homebound Program is free of cost.

